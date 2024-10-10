Special Task Force Bust Fake Currency Racket in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) has busted a fake currency racket in Guwahati, apprehending three individuals from Meghalaya and seizing a substantial amount of counterfeit currency. The operation, conducted at Ganeshguri under Dispur Police Station.

The police seized, fake currency with a face value of Rs 23,000; 564 pieces of 500-rupee-shaped white papers; a vehicle used by the accused; four mobile phones and cash.

