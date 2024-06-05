Special Task Force busts drug smuggling operation in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant crackdown on drug smuggling, a Special Task Force (STF) team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satyendra Singh Hazari conducted a successful operation in Guwahati last night. The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals involved in the illicit trade.

The team seized eight soap boxes containing a total of 88 grams of heroin. Alongside the narcotics, various other articles related to the smuggling operation were also confiscated. The arrests mark a notable achievement in the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

