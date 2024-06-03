Assam: Drugs worth Rs 9.5 crore seized, six persons apprehended in Silchar

A Correspondent

Silchar: Yet another haul of narcotic substances was recovered by Cachar police, as a huge quantity of heroin was recovered in two separate operations. Cachar Police Superintendent Nomal Mahatta said that six persons were apprehended, and from their possession, 150 soap cases containing heroin weighing 1.900 kilogrammes were seized. The price of the narcotic substances on the black market would be around Rs. 9.5 crore, Mahatta said. The consignments seized in two separate operations at Ramprasadpur in Dholai and in Lakhipur’s Banskandi were being illegally transported from Churachandpur in Manipur. A Scooty and a Maruti Jimmy car used in the smuggling were also seized. Mahatta said that the six people whom his teams had arrested were identified as Bintu Singha, Rajen Singha, Ekbar Hussain, Borjohna Hmar, Robert Lalmalsawn, and Daniel Laltinghet.

Also Read: Assam: Police Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Nets Two Notorious Peddlers in Assam (sentinelassam.com)