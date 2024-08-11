Special Task Force busts FICN racket in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a major operation, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out an operation to bust a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racket in Debkota Nagar, Pachim Boragaon, under the Jalukbari Police Station (PS). The team arrested Abhinash Sarkar (28) hailing from Jorhat district and had been residing at Boragaon since a long time. During the operation, the team apprehended a person and seized - Fake Indian Currency Notes with a face value of Rs 1,02,500; 4 fake gold items of varying shapes and sizes and weighing 2.86 kg in total; 2 mints used for printing FICN; and 1 mobile handset.

