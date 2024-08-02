Golaghat Police Arrests One Narcotics Peddler, Drugs Seized

Golaghat: An operation carried out by Golaghat Police led to the arrest of a suspected drug peddler. While the team managed to arrest one suspected peddler in connection to the seized narcotics, three more managed to escape the scene.

Based on a tip-off, Golaghat Police carried out an operation in the Gulampatti locality of Golaghat. A police team led by Jitumani Deka, the officer-in-charge of Golaghat Sadar police station, arrested a man named Maina Ali during this operation.

The police team pursued the remaining three suspects and opened fire, but the suspects managed to escape. Meanwhile, the seized drugs, weighing 10.24 grams, are estimated to be worth a lot of money in the international market. On being interrogated, the trafficker confessed to the police that they had obtained the drugs from the neighbouring state of Nagaland.

The local community expressed their gratitude towards the Golaghat police for their proactive measures against drug trafficking. They welcomed the crackdown as a crucial step in safeguarding the youth and preventing drug abuse in the area. The community also hoped that such actions would lead to a safer environment and a brighter future for the younger generation.

In a similar incident, a team of West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) from Jalukbari Police Station arrested a 25-year-old man, Akash Paswan, for selling contraband in the Maligaon No. 1 area in the evening. Paswan was caught red-handed with 61 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 82 grams, in his possession. The WGPD team swiftly seized the contraband and initiated legal action against the accused.

Also, the Special Task Force (STF) conducted an operation in Navoday Nagar, Natun Bazar, under Basistha Police Station, and apprehended a drug peddler. During the operation, the team seized 30 vials containing heroin, weighing 40 grams, along with one mobile handset.