Special Task Force of Assam Police seized heroin in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted a successful operation at Katahbari under the Gorchuk police station in Guwahati. Acting on a tip-off, the STF team apprehended two drug peddlers and seized 22 soap boxes containing 308 grams of heroin. The preliminary investigation revealed that the seized heroin was brought from Dimapur on the Abadh Assam Express train and was intended for distribution in Guwahati and Barpeta. The operation was carried out by the STF.

