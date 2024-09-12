Special Task Force Seize Heroin Worth Rs 2 Crore in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team of the Special Task Force (STF) seized a significant amount of heroin worth Rs. 2 crore.

The STF team, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, apprehended three individuals at Datalpara under Fatashil Police Station. The seized items include 153 vials of heroin weighing 204.5 grams, one four-wheeler vehicle, four mobile phones, and cash. In a separate operation, the STF team, led by Additional SP Kalyan Kr Pathak, arrested three individuals at Rani and Mojuli under Palashbari and Azara Police stations, respectively. The seized items include 20 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 280 grams, additional vials of heroin, and a four-wheeler vehicle.

