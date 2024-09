STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team of STF led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out an operation at Kahilipara under Dispur PS and apprehended an individual along with 22 vials containing heroin weighing 35 grams, a mobile handset, and a scooter.

