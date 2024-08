Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Special Task Force (STF), led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, carried out an operation against FICN in the Down Town area under Dispur Police Station and apprehended one person. The team recovered fake currency with a face value of Rs 6,68,500 (1337 notes of denomination Rs 500).

