Special traffic arrangements for India–New Zealand T20 International at Barsapara

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In view of the 3rd T20 International cricket match between India and New Zealand at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, on January 25, 2026, the Guwahati Traffic Police have announced special traffic regulations to ensure public safety and smooth vehicular movement.

According to a press release from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), restrictions will be enforced from 2 pm onwards, particularly to facilitate safe movement of spectators and allow unhindered passage for emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire tenders, and school buses.

All commercial goods-carrying and slow-moving vehicles will be restricted on key roads such as B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, A.K. Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road (Barsapara Road), Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, Mora Bharalu Path, Rajib Gandhi Path (up to Jyotikuchi), F.A. Road, Dhopoli Road, Bishnupur Road, R.K.C. Road, Birubari–GMC Road, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Road from 2 pm until midnight.

A.K. Azad Road will operate as a one-way route from Lal Ganesh Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali, while Kula Basumatary Road will be one-way from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali for vehicles with valid car passes. Only vehicles with authorized passes will be allowed on designated routes to the stadium.

Drop-off vehicles will be permitted only at Barsapara or Dhirenpara Tiniali, after which they must move to designated parking zones. Parking near the stadium will be prohibited to avoid congestion.

Six entry gates have been designated for spectators, with separate gates for teams, officials, and VIP pass holders. Entry routes have been clearly demarcated for each gate.

The Traffic Police emphasized that restrictions will not affect emergency services, essential vehicles, or local residents, and urged the public to cooperate to ensure smooth conduct of the international sporting event.

