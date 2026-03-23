Speeding Bus Hits Scooter in North Guwahati, Rider Critical — Driver Flees

GUWAHATI: A man sustained critical injuries after a speeding city bus allegedly struck his scooter in the Amingaon area of North Guwahati late on Saturday night. According to sources, the collision was severe, throwing the rider a considerable distance from the point of impact, while the two-wheeler was dragged along the road.
The injured individual, identified as Sanjay Saha, was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he remained in a critical condition.
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The bus driver allegedly fled the scene immediately after the incident. Sources have indicated that he may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, though this is yet to be officially confirmed.
Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events leading up to the collision.