Speeding Bus Hits Scooter in North Guwahati, Rider Critical — Driver Flees

GUWAHATI: A man sustained critical injuries after a speeding city bus allegedly struck his scooter in the Amingaon area of North Guwahati late on Saturday night. According to sources, the collision was severe, throwing the rider a considerable distance from the point of impact, while the two-wheeler was dragged along the road.

The injured individual, identified as Sanjay Saha, was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he remained in a critical condition.

Also Read: Bajali: Fatal Pathsala flyover accident highlights careless truck parking