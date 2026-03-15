Bajali: Fatal Pathsala flyover accident highlights careless truck parking

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The recent fatal accident on the Pathsala flyover in Bajali district, Assam, has once again highlighted the serious dangers posed by careless and undisciplined parking of heavy vehicles on highways and flyovers.

According to local residents and commuters, container trucks and other heavy vehicles are frequently parked on the flyover without proper warning signals or safety measures. Such irresponsible parking creates a major risk for other vehicles, especially during nighttime or adverse weather conditions like heavy rain, when visibility is already low.

In the recent incident, a four-wheeler vehicle collided with a stationary container truck parked on the flyover, resulting in the tragic death of one person and serious injuries to two others. Many locals believe that the accident could have been avoided if the truck had not been parked carelessly.

Residents have urged traffic authorities and the police to take strict action against illegal and careless parking, particularly on flyovers and busy roads. They have also demanded better monitoring, proper warning signs, and strict penalties for violators to ensure commuter safety.

Concerns have also been raised about safety near the Bajali Civil Hospital. A resident noted that the absence of speed limit enforcement, service roads, and proper barricades has made this section of the National Highway increasingly hazardous for pedestrians, patients, and vehicles visiting the hospital.

Rupam Baruah, a local resident, said, “The National Highway and the Pathsala flyover have become a serious threat to commuters, especially at night. Heavy vehicles are often parked carelessly without proper warning signals. The police and authorities should take strict action before more lives are lost.”

Dhanjit Sarma, another concerned citizen, added, “Careless parking of trucks and other heavy vehicles on the flyover is extremely dangerous. During rain or low visibility, it becomes almost impossible for drivers to notice such vehicles in time. Authorities must enforce traffic rules strictly to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.”

Also Read: Seven flyovers, 1 road overbridge to come up in Pathsala-Nagaon stretch