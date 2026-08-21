Speeding Vehicle Crashes into Six-Mile Flyover in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A speeding vehicle crashed into the Six Mile Flyover in Guwahati late on Wednesday night. According to preliminary reports, the vehicle was travelling at high speed when it hit the flyover structure near Six Mile. The impact caused damage to the vehicle and prompted police to reach the spot. Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver had consumed alcohol before driving, although the claim had not been officially confirmed. Police began an inquiry into the accident. Further details regarding the driver’s condition, possible injuries and the extent of damage were awaited.

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