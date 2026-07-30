Guwahati: Two Killed as Speeding Truck Crashes into Parked Vehicle on NH-27

Guwahati: A horrific road accident occurred at National Highway 27 near Betkuchi in Guwahati that claimed the lives of two people after a speeding truck rammed into a parked vehicle .

As per initial reports, the accident occurred on the Khanapara-bound lane when a 16-wheeler truck bearing registration number WB57E5507 crashed into a parked truck that was reportedly without a number plate. The impact of the collision was so severe that the driver and the handyman of the moving truck died on the spot.

The accident caused major disruption to traffic along the busy stretch of NH-27, with vehicles stranded for a considerable period as congestion quickly built up. Passengers travelling towards Khanapara faced significant delays due to the resulting traffic jam.

Police team from the Gorchuk Traffic Police reached the scene shortly after the incident and initiated the necessary legal formalities. Officers also worked to remove the damaged vehicles and restore the smooth flow of traffic on the highway.

More Details are awaited.