Spic macay founder Kiran Seth receives accolades

GUWAHATI: Renowned Spic macay founder, 73-year-old Padma Shri Dr. Kiran Seth, who recently completed a cycling expedition across India, graced Guwahati with his presence on Monday. In homage to this remarkable journey, an hour-long event showcasing classical dance, music, and instrumental performances unfolded at Hatigaon. Curated by Usha Rani Baisya, president of the Kirtan Kala Kendra, the event featured distinguished personalities such as Dr. Narayan Chandra Talukdar, Mrinal Bhut, Dr. Mauchumi Barua, Dr. Minakshi Barua, Raj Mallik, and others. Dr. Seth, recognized for his commitment to holistic health inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, received accolades from Spic macay for his dedication to education and well-being. The organization strives to foster self-motivated learning, endorsing even basic transportation like cycling for educational pursuits throughout India, stated a press release.

