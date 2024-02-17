Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth founder Padma Shri Kiran Seth interacts with students

DIBRUGARH: Padma Shri Kiran Seth, the 74-year-old founder of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth), on a visit to Dibrugarh on Friday, interacted with the students and teachers of various institutions to create awareness on Indian classical music and Indian culture.

Dr Seth’s visit to Dibrugarh held a special significance for him as his father, BR Seth, was the first vice chancellor of Dibrugarh University in 1966 and he had passed his childhood there. In a nostalgic tribute to his father’s legacy, Dr Seth later visited the old bungalow at Dibrugarh University where his father resided when he was the Vice Chancellor.

On Friday, he visited the Delhi Public School and the Shree Bharati Institute of Professional Education in Dibrugarh where he interacted with students and faculty members followed by an open meeting at Dibrugarh University.

On February 17, Dr Seth is scheduled to meet patron members of the Dibrugarh chapter of SPIC MACAY apart from addressing an organisational meeting with the members of the Heritage Club of Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College. Then on February 18 he will address a meeting at the Dibrugarh Sattriya Sanskritik Kendra in Dibrugarh followed by an interaction at JN Vidyalaya in Moran before concluding his visit.

Talking to reporters, Dr Seth said, “We have been organizing programmes nationwide to promote interest on Indian heritage among the youth. By 2030, SPIC MACAY hopes to reach out to every child of this nation and promote Indian heritage. We need a movement to change the society and for that we need the support of young generation. We need to know the basic things which we have forgotten. The young generation should play a proactive role to change the society.”

He added, “Indian classical music is being looked upon as way to perform on stage. Through SPIC MACAY we want children to touch the soul of the Indian classical music. Once they identify with the soul, there is nothing that will stop them from becoming human beings who can never go wrong.”

Also Read: Assam: Protests erupt in Karbi Anglong following assault on Karbi Students’ Association activists

Also Watch: