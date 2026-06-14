Spot Admission Process for UG Courses Begins Across Assam, Continues Till June 17

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Spot Admission process for Undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic session 2026-27 began on Friday and will continue until June 17, 2026, through the Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal. Participating Higher Educational Institutions will carry out admissions against the institution-wise, discipline-wise and programme-wise vacant seats available on the portal.

According to the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), participation in the Spot Admission process is mandatory only for applicants registered on the Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal. Candidates who have already registered and possess a valid Registration Number need not register again. However, students who have not yet registered can complete their registration from Friday until 4 pm on June 17, 2026, before taking part in the Spot Admission process.

The DHE has further empowered participating Higher Educational Institutions to formulate their own institution-specific Spot Admission policies, provided these remain consistent with the overall admission guidelines and principles. Institutions have been directed to publish their detailed Spot Admission policies, procedures and guidelines on their respective websites, ensuring that adequate information is available to prospective applicants.

The Higher Education Department has also advised institutions to make their admission guidelines comprehensive, clear and easily accessible so that students can make informed decisions regarding their participation in the Spot Admission process.

All heads of participating institutions have been requested to strictly adhere to the notified guidelines to ensure a transparent, seamless and student-friendly admission process across the state.

Also Read: State UG Admission Process Begins; Students Can Apply for 6 Programmes