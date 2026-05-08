State UG Admission Process Begins; Students Can Apply for 6 Programmes

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Assam, has officially released the admission schedule for FYUGP (Four-Year Undergraduate Programme), FYIMP (Five-Year Integrated Master Programme), and FYIPGP/FYUPGP programmes for the academic session 2026-27 through the Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal, SAMARTH. Classes for this academic session will start on August 1, 2026.

According to a DHE notification, admissions for all government, provincialised, PDUAM, autonomous, government model, and venture colleges, as well as participating private colleges and universities, will be conducted only through the online portal.

Students can apply through the official admission portal: https://assamadmission. samarth.ac.in. Students will have six options this year versus ten last year for program selection, either in the same higher educational institution (university/college) or in different higher educational institutions (university/college).

According to the notification, for Non-CUET category admissions, the registration in Samarth commenced on April 11, 2026. Registration, program selection, and scrutiny will take place from May 12 to 22; the correction window for students will remain open from May 23 to 25.

The publication of the first merit list will be on June 2 for their admission from June 4 to 6. The second merit list will be published on June 9 for admission from June 10-12. There will be spot admission on June 15.

For the CUET category of admissions, the registration and program selection will take place from July 5 to 13, and the correction window for students will remain open from July 14 to 15. The first merit list will be published on July 19 for admission from July 21 to 22.

The second merit list will be published on July 23 for July 25 to 26. There will be a provision for spot admission on July 28.

For CUET and non-CUET students, there will be the final spot admission from July 29 to 31, 2026.

Fee waiver applicants with family income below Rs 4 lakh will undergo document verification. Institutions are barred from retaining original marksheets or certificates. The automatic fee refund facility will be available for students shifting to higher-preference institutions if payment is made through the integrated gateway.

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