STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sri Krishna Rukmini Kalakshetra (SKRK) announced its international social awards - Namami Bharatam Samman, 2026.

The Kalakshetra will confer the awards upon distinguished citizens in their chosen fields.

The Dharitri Seva Samman will be open to all distinguished individuals in their chosen fields, at the grassroots level of international importance across the globe, for nation-building and mankind. It will be instituted with effect from 16th March 2027, during World Endangered Language Day and Utsav, to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Sudeshna Sinha for the cause of the UNESCO-declared and recognised endangered Bishnupriya Manipuri language, in the peaceful 501 Rail Roko Andolan called by the Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Students' Union at Kalkalighat Railway Station, Sribhumi district, on 16th March 1996.

The three other national-level honours - Bharat Bhushan Samman, Bharat Bibhushan Samman and Bharat Vikas Samman - will be awarded to men and women of letters of India of national importance, working for nation-building and mankind in their chosen fields, throughout the calendar programmes of SKRK.

LIST OF NOMINEES OF THE 'NAMAMI BHARATAM SAMMAN: 2026'

Prof. (Dr.) Rajive Mohan Pant - Vice Chancellor, Assam University; Dr. Nandita Sinha - Retired Professor and Head, Department of Biochemistry, GMCH; traditional artiste Pukhrambam Krishna Kumar Singh; Dr. Shanti Pokhrel, HoD, Department of Sanskrit, Assam University; Dr. Govind Sharma, Professor, Department of Sanskrit, Assam University, Silchar; Sri Sujit Bhowmik, writer, Tripura; Roktim Baruah, DDC, Sribhumi; Mongve Enghi, CDC, Dholai Co-District; Er. Banajit Adhikary, Executive Engineer, PWRD, Dholai and Sonai Territorial Road Division; Kishan Chorei, Assistant Commissioner, Hailakandi; Mohendra Pegu - District Tourism Officer; Amalendu Nath, Principal, Laxmi Charan Higher Secondary School; Diksha Sarkar, Assistant Commissioner, Dholai Co-District; Masi Topno, Assistant Commissioner, Dholai Co-District; Dilip Kumar, Managing Director, Prerona Bharati, a Hindi daily published from Silchar.

Posthumous nominees of the Samman: His Holiness Gadiswar Gagara Senakhoiya Modan Mphon Mukherjee, Asom Government's shilpi pensioner and mrisanga badak Guru Nilmadhav Mukherjee, writer and dramatist Indra Kumar Sinha, writer Mahendra Sinha, social worker Pukhrambam Shashi Kumar Singh, Promode Chanda Sinha, Kh. Naba Kumar Sinha, and poet Champalal Sinha.

The list also contains several nominees for the Bharat Bhushan Samman.

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