STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Maria's Public School organised a career guidance workshop on higher education opportunities in Germany for students and faculty members of Grades 8 to 12 on November 28.

Conducted by Headway Founder Neetu Sarawgi and Delhi-based counsellor Shradha Batra, the session familiarised students with admission pathways to German public and private universities, eligibility criteria, costs, career prospects and post-study opportunities.

The workshop also highlighted the importance of early career planning, including subject selection, academic performance, language skills and extracurricular activities. Sarawgi encouraged students to build their academic and extracurricular profiles well before completing their board examinations.

The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and educators, with considerable interest in Germany as a higher education destination.

The initiative reflected the school's commitment, under Founder and Managing Trustee Nellie Ahmed and Principal Mausami Mahanta, to promoting informed decision-making and early career readiness among students.

Also Read: Veteran Mobile Theatre Actor Rupam Sharma Passes Away in Nalbari