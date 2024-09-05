Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Holds National Eye Donation Fortnight in Guwahati City

GUWAHATI: Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya successfully observed the 39th National Eye Donation Fortnight, an event that not only honoured the selflessness of eye donors but also reinforced the critical importance of eye donation awareness in our society.

"Eye Donation" is an example of human connection and conscience. It is a selfless act of one human to rescue another from the depths of darkness. Corneal blindness is one of the most common forms of blindness. The operation in which the diseased cornea is removed and replaced with a donated cornea received from a deceased donor is called "Corneal Transplantation." Following corneal transplantation, a corneal-blind person can regain a significant amount of vision to enable him or her to see and enjoy the beauty of this world.

The observation of the "National Eye Donation Fortnight" event serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that each individual can make and serves as an opportunity to celebrate the empathetic act of eye donation. In a world where blindness still causes immeasurable pain and suffering, the collective effort to promote eye donation can lead us toward a future where such suffering is a thing of the past. The event was graced by the presence of our esteemed chief guest, the vice-chancellor of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, professor Dr. Dhrubajyoti Borah, and our guest of honour, the Governor of Lions Club (Dist 322G), Lion Seema Goenka. Their participation underscored the collective commitment towards eradicating the darkness of blindness from the lives of millions. The president and director of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, Dr. Harsha Bhattacharjee and Dr. Kasturi Bhattacharjee, respectively, welcomed and felicitated the distinguished guests of the function, and also spoke on the occasion, giving greater insight on the importance and significance of the "eye donation" cause to society.

The senior consultant and HOD of Cornea and Director of the Eye Bank at Nethralaya, Dr. Balmukund Agarwal, gave the "Vote of Thanks" in conclusion of the Eye Donation Fortnight Programme of the Institution. Representatives from reputed NGOs dedicated to the cause of "Eye Donation," namely: Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (Guwahati), Marwari Yuva Mancha (Guwahati), Marwari Yuva Mancha (Nagaon), and others, also joined to observe this important event.

The highlight of the fortnight was a series of initiatives aimed at appreciating the unwavering effort of the grief counsellors and creating public awareness about the life-transforming impact of eye donation. In his address, Dr. Borah emphasized, "The act of eye donation is one of the most profound gifts one can offer. It transcends beyond the boundaries of life, giving someone the chance to see the world anew. We must strive to make this a societal norm rather than an exception."

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, which pioneered the first eye bank in Northeast India, has been at the forefront of promoting eye donation. The institute's ongoing campaigns have significantly contributed to increasing awareness, yet there remains a pressing need to further this cause. The families and grief counsellors who have supported donors through the eye donation process were also recognized for their invaluable contributions. The Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya reaffirms its dedication to the cause of eye donation and urges every member of the community to consider the profound difference they can make by pledging their eyes, stated a press release.

