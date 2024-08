DEMOW: Under the aegis of Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital and in association with the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), Athabari Sub-branch and Deroi Primary Unit organized a free eye check- up camp in Deroi Garden on Tuesday. In the camp, free eyeglasses were provided to the people.

