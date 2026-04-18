Sribhumi District Links April 2026 Salary to iGOT Karmayogi Registration, Only 45% Teachers Enrolled So Far

Authorities in Assam's Sribhumi district have issued a sharp directive linking the April 2026 salary disbursement of teachers and government office staff directly to their registration and course completion on the iGOT Karmayogi platform — a professional capacity building initiative of the Government of India.

The order comes after a district status report dated April 16, 2026, revealed that only around 45% of eligible employees have registered on the platform so far, leaving approximately 452 teachers and staff — particularly under Samagra Shiksha — yet to comply.

What the Directive Requires

The order, addressed to the deputy inspector of schools and all block elementary education officers, mandates that all non-registered personnel complete their iGOT Karmayogi registration immediately without fail.

Beyond registration, every employee must complete a minimum of three courses on the platform, with at least one course required to be completed immediately for verification purposes.

Employees must submit self-attested photocopies of their registration proof along with at least one course completion certificate to their respective Heads of Institutions or Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs).

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