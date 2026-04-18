Sribhumi District Links April 2026 Salary to iGOT Karmayogi Registration, Only 45% Teachers Enrolled So Far

Authorities in Assam's Sribhumi district have issued a sharp directive linking the April 2026 salary disbursement of teachers and government office staff directly to their registration and course completion on the iGOT Karmayogi platform — a professional capacity building initiative of the Government of India.
The order comes after a district status report dated April 16, 2026, revealed that only around 45% of eligible employees have registered on the platform so far, leaving approximately 452 teachers and staff — particularly under Samagra Shiksha — yet to comply.
The order, addressed to the deputy inspector of schools and all block elementary education officers, mandates that all non-registered personnel complete their iGOT Karmayogi registration immediately without fail.
Beyond registration, every employee must complete a minimum of three courses on the platform, with at least one course required to be completed immediately for verification purposes.
Employees must submit self-attested photocopies of their registration proof along with at least one course completion certificate to their respective Heads of Institutions or Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs).
Also Read: Govt launches programme to train scientists in Governance under Mission Karmayogi
In the most significant enforcement step, the directive has been shared with the Block Mission Coordinator and Finance and Accounts Officer of Samagra Shiksha, who have been asked to verify compliance before processing salary bills.
Authorities have made it unambiguous that April 2026 salaries will not be released unless the employee has completed registration and submitted proof of at least one course completion.
Institution heads and establishment branches have been instructed to ensure full compliance and submit same-day reports, with a consolidated institution-wise compliance record to be maintained for audit and inspection purposes.
Officials have emphasised that any negligence or non-compliance will be treated seriously, with accountability fixed on both the concerned employee and the forwarding authority.
The administration described the current 45% enrollment level as "unsatisfactory," signalling that the directive is intended as a firm corrective measure rather than a routine reminder.