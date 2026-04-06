Govt launches programme to train scientists in Governance under Mission Karmayogi

New Delhi: Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh on Sunday launched the first dedicated programme on “Administrative Capacity Building for Scientists and Academicians”, aiming to equip scientific and academic leaders with governance and decision-making skills under the Mission Karmayogi framework.

The initiative was announced during a special session of “SADHANA Saptah”, where the minister highlighted a long-standing gap in administrative training for scientists and academicians.

He said many professionals from these backgrounds often take up leadership roles without formal exposure to governance processes, making structured training essential.

“The new programme is designed to address this issue in a systematic way, reducing dependence on informal or self-learning methods that can be uneven and time-consuming,” he stated.

He added that the training modules will evolve over time to keep pace with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, while ensuring a balance between technology and human judgement.

The minister also outlined new priorities for the Capacity Building Commission, including the creation of specialised modules for specific administrative tasks.

He suggested introducing a focused course on handling Parliamentary Questions to improve procedural understanding among officials. (IANS)

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