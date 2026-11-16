SSA Urges District Coordinators to Boost Youth and Eco Club Initiatives in Schools

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has directed all District Mission Coordinators across the state to ensure effective implementation of various activities under the Youth and Eco Clubs in government and provincialised schools, with a special focus on biodiversity conservation, waste management, environmental awareness and student participation. In an official communication, Samagra Shiksha stated that Youth and Eco Clubs have been established in schools to promote awareness and interest among students about the environment, biodiversity, climate change, local ecology, nutrition, health, sanitation and hygiene.

As part of the initiative, schools have been instructed to move beyond the practice of maintaining photographic records of plant biodiversity. Instead, students will collect actual samples of plant parts, leaves and different types of pulses for documentation in the School Biodiversity Register. The use of downloaded photographs of plant biodiversity for record-keeping has been strictly discouraged.

The directive also emphasised greater student participation in biodiversity documentation. Upper Primary schools have been asked to maintain class-wise registers involving all students, which will subsequently be consolidated into the School Biodiversity Register.

Further, every school has been instructed to install dustbins in each class for proper disposal of waste materials. Schools must also educate students about the importance of segregating biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste and converting biodegradable waste into manure.

Samagra Shiksha has also directed district authorities to disseminate the enclosed guidelines for conducting various Youth and Eco Club activities at the school level. Necessary funds will be provided to schools for implementing the activities, while documentation and monitoring will be undertaken at the block and district levels.

The department has asked all District Mission Coordinators to take necessary steps to ensure proper implementation of the instructions.