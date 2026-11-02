Assam: Dekorai HSS holds workshop on waste cocoon upcycling

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Eco Club of PM SHRI Dekorai Hiher Seconary School (HSS) located at Itakhola hosted an engaging eco-level workshop centered around sustainable development and environmental stewardship on Thursday. Held under the Environment Education Programme- an initiative backed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, and implemented by the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), the programme witnessed enthusiastic involvement from the school community. The primary theme of the workshop was "Upcycling of Waste Cocoons into Decorative Items," aimed at fostering creativity while instilling the values of waste reduction and sustainable craftsmanship among youth. A total of 70 students ranging from classes 6 to 12 took part in the hands-on training. The event featured Dipen Das, Principal of Creative Art School, Biswanath Chariali, as the distinguished resource person, who demonstrated practical methods to transform discarded cocoons into stunning decorative artifacts. The workshop's smooth execution and grand success were made possible through the commendable coordination and leadership of the Eco Club Nodal Teachers Pradip Das and Prame Rongpipi. To commemorate their hard work and eco-friendly efforts, participation certificates were awarded to all student participants at the conclusion of the event.

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