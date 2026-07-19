SSB concludes intensive week-long riot control and anti-riot equipment training in Sonapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A one-week training programme on riot control and the use of anti-riot equipment concluded at the headquarters of the 1st Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, on Saturday. Held under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik, the programme trained personnel in modern riot control techniques and the effective and safe use of anti-riot equipment during law and order situations. Participants received instruction on riot control squad formations, barricading, and the maintenance and use of tear gas, shields, batons and other equipment. Mock drills were also conducted to simulate emergency situations. Addressing the closing ceremony, Kaushik said the force must remain fully prepared and trained to handle law and order situations while maintaining discipline and restraint. The training was conducted from July 13 to 18 and was attended by personnel from all companies of the battalion.

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