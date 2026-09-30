SSB dog squad conducts anti-sabotage checks ahead of ODI in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Dog Squad of the 1st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, conducted anti-sabotage checks at the ACA Cricket Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati, on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming second ODI cricket match between India and the West Indies.

The checking was conducted under the guidance of Shri Kh. Ibouchouba Singh, Second-in-Command and officiating Commandant, 1st Battalion SSB, Sonapur. Trained explosive detection dog Rusty, along with HC/GD Mahender Kumar and CT/GD Sagar Ravindra Kattimani, carried out checks at designated areas of the stadium.

The exercise aimed to detect any suspicious objects or potential security threats and strengthen security arrangements for the match. The SSB team conducted the checks as per prescribed security protocols.

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