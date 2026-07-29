SSB Sonapur promotes millet-based diets with ‘Shree Anna’ awareness and food exhibition

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised an awareness, millet cooking and food stall-cum-exhibition for families on Tuesday as part of the Government of India’s ‘Shree Anna’ campaign.

Held at the battalion headquarters under the guidance of Sandiksha President Vaishali Kaushik, the programme aimed to promote the inclusion of millets such as ragi, jowar and bajra in daily diets. Members of Sandiksha showcased a range of millet-based dishes, including ragi ladoo, halwa, peetha, papad, jowar churma, bajra ladoo, cheela and kheer, while also explaining their preparation methods.

Addressing the gathering, Kaushik highlighted the nutritional value of millets and encouraged families to adopt them for a healthier lifestyle. SSB families participated enthusiastically and appreciated the initiative.

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