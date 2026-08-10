SSB Hosts Mini Marathon and Patriotic Run in Sonapur Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Frontier Headquarters, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Guwahati, and 01 Battalion, SSB, Sonapur, jointly organised a Mini Marathon and Patriotic Run in Sonapur on Saturday under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign ahead of Independence Day. The event, held under the guidance of Inspector General Sudhir Verma, began from the premises of 01 Battalion, SSB, Sonapur. Commandant Sunil Kaushik flagged off the run. Students of Sonapur College, members of the Sports Association Sonapur, residents of Borkhat village and local citizens participated along with SSB officers and personnel despite inclement weather. The event aimed to promote patriotism, national unity, discipline and a healthy lifestyle while spreading awareness about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The winners securing the first, second and third positions received medals and mementoes from Kaushik.

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