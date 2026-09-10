SSB’s Sonapur Battalion Holds Stress Management, Meditation Sessions to Enhance Mental Resilience

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, inaugurated a two-day programme on “Eradication of Stress and Enhancing Inner Strength” at its headquarters on Wednesday.

The programme, being conducted on September 9 and 10 by the Security Service Wing of RERF, Mount Abu, was organised for SSB personnel under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik. Kaushik inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp and felicitated the RERF team.

Officers and personnel from the 1st Battalion headquarters and Frontier Headquarters, Guwahati, participated in the programme.

Faculty members Captain Shiv Singh, Prof Omkar Singh and B.K. Khushboo conducted sessions on stress management, self-empowerment, positive thinking, relationship harmony, sleep management, meditation, emotional balance and the art of living a happy life.

The sessions focused on identifying causes of stress in personal and professional life and adopting practical techniques to manage it. Participants also took part in meditation, concentration exercises and activities aimed at strengthening inner potential and maintaining emotional balance.

The programme aimed to promote mental peace, inner strength and positive energy among SSB personnel and help them discharge their duties with greater confidence, concentration and enthusiasm.

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