SSB Rangia Empowers Border Women with Free Vocational Beautician Training

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RANGIA: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 24th Battalion, Rangia organised a valedictory ceremony of the Free Vocational Basic Beautician Course, organised under the Civic Action Programme for 30 girl students and women from the border areas. The ceremony was held on Sept 3 at the Nalapara Auditorium. The Free Vocational Basic Beautician Course was conducted under the direction and guidance of HK Gupta, Commandant, 24th Battalion, from July 24 to August 22. During the training, the participants were imparted various vocational skills related to beauty care and beautician services, enabling them to pursue self-employment and employment opportunities in the future and become economically self-reliant.

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