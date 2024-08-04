State Bank of India donates vehicle to Gauhati Lions Eye Hospital in city

Guwahati: State Bank of India (SBI), Guwahati Circle under its Corporate Social Responsibility, has donated a Traveler 17-seater vehicle to Gauhati Lions Eye Hospital on Saturday. CGM, SBI Guwahati Circle, S. Radhakrishnan, delivered the vehicle to Lions Eye Hospital in a brief ceremony.

The vehicle will facilitate the process of movement of cataract-affected patients from their native places to the hospital and back, and that too free of charge. As per hospital authorities, they will cover underprivileged rural populations within a radius of 150–200 km, and treatment will be provided free of charge.

Top executives from SBI, local head office, Guwahati, including senior office bearers of Gauhati Lions Eye Hospital were present on the occasion. The event was marked by gratitude and enthusiasm from the representatives of the donee institution. The organization expressed their heartfelt thanks to SBI for their support, highlighting how this vehicle would significantly enhance their outreach programme and impact on the communities they serve, as stated in a press release.

