ATASU Felicitates Meritorious Students and Hosts Free Eye Health Camp in Pulibor

GOLAGHAT: All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) of Pulibor Regional Committee under Golaghat district and in collaboration with Golaghat sub-divisional committee felicitated 30 meritorious students and organized a free eye health camp in the premises of 28 No Pulibor Primary School on Friday.

The flag of the regional committee was hoisted by president Pritam Konwar in the morning and the memorial was laid by acting president Hemant Konwar. The eye treatment camp was inaugurated by founder secretary of Golaghat district ATASU, Rajkumar Vedanta Bikash Gohain. Pritam Konwar presided over the felicitation programme of the meritorious students.

Mriganka Shekhar Konwar was present as the special speaker of the felicitation ceremony where about 30 meritorious students were felicitated. ATASU central committee chief organizing secretary Krishna Baruah, publicity secretary Gautam Lahan, District advisor Sunil Gogoi and others were present. Later, a representative meet of ATASU Pulibor Regional Committee was held under the presidentship of Ankuraj Konwar. In this meeting a 21-member new body was formed with Barnav Konwar as president, Pallav Konwar and Lakhyajit Phukan as joint secretary. The meeting decided Pritam Konwar and Hemanta Konwar as representative for ATASU Golaghat sub-division committee.

