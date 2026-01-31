State Government Officially Constituted Assam Pharmacy Council

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has officially constituted the Assam Pharmacy Council (APC). The Health & Family Welfare Department issued a notification under Section 19 of the Pharmacy Act, 1948, with immediate effect.

As per the notification, the newly formed Council includes elected, nominated, and ex-officio members representing registered pharmacists, academic institutions, and key government offices.

Among the members elected by registered pharmacists of the state under Section 19(a) are Bikash Saikia, Birendra Kumar Barman, Firdous Khan, Md. Matiur Rahman, Riazuddin Ahmed, and Mizanur Rahman.

The Council also includes prominent academic professionals such as Dr. Surajit Tamuli, former Head of Pharmacy Institute, AMC; Sukriti Das, former Head of Pharmacy Institute, GMCH; Dr. Amal Baruah, Academic Head of Pharmacy Institute, SMCH; Dr. Pran Pratim Saikia, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology, GMCH; and Gautam Hazarika, Lecturer, Pharmacy Institute, GMCH.

Additionally, representatives from the Assam Medical Council, the Director of Health Services, Assam, the Drugs Controller, Assam; and the Government Analyst of the State Drug Testing Laboratory have been included as nominated and ex-officio members under the relevant provisions of Section 19 of the Act.

Meanwhile, the Association of Registered Pharmacists Assam (ARPA) has welcomed the constitution of the Council. In a statement, ARPA described the move as an important milestone for strengthening the pharmacy profession in the state.

“ARPA warmly welcomes the official notification issued by the Government of Assam for the constitution of the Assam Pharmacy Council. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the elected and nominated members of the Council,” the association stated.

