State GST Department, Motor Parts Dealers Hold Meet on Tax Compliance and Curbing Evasion

GUWAHATI: An awareness meeting on GST compliance and prevention of tax evasion was held on June 3. The meeting took place on Wednesday between officials of the State GST Department and representatives of the Motor Parts and Accessories trade sector in Guwahati, held at the Conference Hall of the Commissioner of Taxes. Kar Bhawan, Dispur. The meeting was chaired by Jitu Doley, IRS.

The meeting was chaired by Jitu Doley, IRS, the Commissioner of Taxes for Assam, and was attended by senior officers from the State GST Department, as well as dealers from the Motor Parts and Accessories trade sector. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the ongoing instances of tax evasion and various non-compliance issues observed in the motor parts and accessories trade sector. The Commissioner of Taxes emphasized the importance of voluntary compliance with GST provisions and highlighted the important role of traders in ensuring a transparent and accountable tax ecosystem. Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner of Taxes, Assam, appealed to all members of the Motor Parts and Accessories traders’ fraternity to extend their full cooperation to the State GST Department and strictly adhere to the provisions of the GST laws. He further urged the dealers to assist the department in identifying taxpayers engaged in tax evasion practices, which adversely affect government revenue collection and create unfair competition in the market.

The representatives of the Motor Parts and Accessories Dealers Association assured the Department of their full cooperation and expressed their commitment to promoting tax compliance within the trade sector. They agreed to support the initiatives of the State GST Department and work collectively to curb tax evasion in the sector. The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to strengthen compliance, enhance awareness, and foster greater collaboration between the trade community and the State GST Department in the interest of revenue protection and economic development of the State.

This information was stated in a press release.

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