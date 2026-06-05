Eviction Drive Clears Alleged Encroachments on TB Hospital Land in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Kamrup Metro district administration has conducted a massive eviction drive in Guwahati's Birubari area on Friday to remove all the alleged encroachments on government land under the TB Hospital.

The operation was conducted in Surabala Bordoloi Nagar locality, during which the demolition of some structures built on the disputed land took place. The drive was carried out under strict security measures, with a large police force deployed to ensure the smooth execution of the operation and maintain law and order.

According to officials, parts of the hospital's land had been illegally occupied for quite some time. Before the eviction, the administration issued notices to 63 families who lived to vacate the premises voluntarily.

However, many occupants reportedly failed to comply with the notices, which led the authorities to take the action to evict them. As part of the administration's program for the reclamation of government lands, bulldozers were also used in clearing the encroached area.

Officials stated that the land is important for public infrastructure and healthcare-related development and therefore must be freed from unauthorized occupation .They emphasised that the eviction was done as a legal procedure following enough notice being given to occupants.

The operation is part of the government's plan to reclaim encroached public land throughout the city of Guwahati and parts of the state. Officials have indicated that similar drives are expected to occur again in the future, wherever it is found that government land is illegally occupied.

Today, no significant problems were reported, during the eviction process, Further details regarding the rehabilitation of affected families and future plans for the reclaimed land are awaited.