State-level classical music and dance competition concludes in Guwahati

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GUWAHATI: A state-level classical music and dance competition concluded at the Rukmini Nagar Rangamanch Auditorium in Guwahati, showcasing emerging talent from across Assam. The event was jointly organised by ‘Stuti’, B.R.S.C.C. and R.M.C., with sponsorship from Oil India Limited. Participants presented various classical music and dance forms, featuring a mix of ragas and rhythms.

Anurag Kashyap of Khetri in Kamrup Metropolitan district won the Late Namita Matak Memorial Award in the Tabla competition. Renowned social worker Chakradhar Matak, along with members of the organising committee, presented the award to Kashyap.

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