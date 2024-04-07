State-of-the-art laundry care centres set up in Guwahati, Katihar & Alipurduar

GUWAHATI: In a bid to meet the escalating requirements of linens and provide best-in-class service to passengers, a state-of-the-art laundry care centre has been set up in Guwahati, Katihar, and Alipurduar under the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway. The laundry at Guwahati has a production capacity of 16,000 bedroll packets per day. Similarly, Katihar and Alipurduar have a production capacity of 2,000 and 2,100 bedroll packets per day, respectively. This will cater to the growing linen requirements of Guwahati-based trains like Amarnath Express, Lokmanya Tilak Express, Avadh Assam Express, etc.; Kamakhya-based trains like Northeast Express, Brahmaputra Mail, etc.; Alipurduar-based trains like Sikkim Mahananda Express; and Katihar-based trains like Amrapali Express, Champaran Humsafar Express, etc.

The state-of-the-art laundry at Guwahati is a tunnel-based system that has numerous features, including the capability to handle large volumes of linen while optimising usage of water, power, steam, and chemicals, along with automatic transfer to subsequent stages. During the washing process, soiled linens are first weighted and fed to the automatic conveyor of the machine. After that, by computerised operations, the linens are loaded in a tunnel batch washer for thorough washing and cleaning. Robotic feeding is used to transfer the washed linens from the washer to the dryer. Next, water is extracted by way of a pressing system that is equipped with a hydraulic press to facilitate maximum water extraction. Afterward, the washed linens are unloaded on a shuttle conveyor and dried in industrial dryers. Later, the linens are ironed in an ironing system machine, which automatically folds the linen after completion. A whiteness metre is used to check the standards of linens to ensure that the best quality of bedrolls is provided to passengers. After completion of the washing process, the linen sets are packed in bags for supply to their respective trains.

N. F. Railway is committed to providing clean and hygienic bedrolls to the passengers, and setting up such mechanised laundry is an effort in this direction. N. F. Railway is also planning to set up such mechanised laundry in other locations under its jurisdiction as per necessities, a press release said.

