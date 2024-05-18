State TMC president Ripun Bora moves Election Commission of India against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: TMC state president Ripun Bora has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging gross violations of the model code of conduct by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, by making hate speech against the Muslim community during an election campaign in Jharkhand.

In the letter, Ripun Bora mentioned that Himanta Biswa Sarma indicted and instigated the Hindu community against the Muslim community by saying that the Mughals had made the entire country dirty and now Hindus must clean it, and that if this time the BJP gets 400 seats, then the Baba Biswanth temple will be built at the Gyanbapi Maszid site.

Referring to the arrest of Alamgir Alam, Minister of Jharkhand, in a money laundering case, Bora alleged the Chief Minister as saying that 'the Hindus must not tolerate and allow the Muslims to keep such huge money in their custody'.

He also enclosed media links to the mentioned speeches, adding that creating hatred against the Muslim community is not only unconstitutional but also a serious violation of the model code of conduct of ECI, which is in force in the entire country in view of the ongoing general election, and requested that action be taken against him.

