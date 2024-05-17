I’m fighting for existence of indigenous people: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the people of Bangladeshi origin have become a threat to the identity of the indigenous people of Assam and that he is fighting to make the indigenous people secure on their own land.

Speaking to the media in Jharkhand, where he has been on a poll campaign, the Chief Minister said, “The influx into Assam from Bangladesh began some 40 years ago. The Congress that was in power in Assam at the time failed to foresee the would-be situation in the state. The consequence is that the state has around 1.25 crore people of Bangladeshi origin now. This is a big problem for Assam, where the indigenous people are on the verge of losing their identity in their own land.”

The Chief Minister said this in an appeal to the people of Jharkhand not to allow infiltrators like Rohingias to settle in their state so as to avoid Assam-like satiation there. In fact, the Chief Minister forewarned the people of Jharkhand of the consequences of infiltration into their state.

Sarma said that Assam has been bearing the brunt of the neglect on the fencing of the Bangladesh border along the Assam and West Bengal sectors by the government at that time. “That was a great mistake that has made us suffer now,” he said. He said that the situation in Assam is such that infiltrators of Bangladeshi origin hold 30–40 seats in the legislative assembly. They became ministers and speakers in the state assembly, he added.

“And my fight now is for the existence of the indigenous people of Assam,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that ‘as per the Constitution of India, the entire Jammu and Kashmir is ours. It is our constitutional responsibility to bring the entire Jammu and Kashmir to India. It is our constitutional responsibility to bring a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to the country, and we need more than 400 Lok Sabha seats for that.’

