STF and Kamrup Police Seize Rs 3 Crore Heroin in Amingaon, Two Arrested

Acting on the tip-off, the team intercepted a Maruti Ertiga and conducted a thorough search of the vehicle.

The contraband was found concealed inside the car's door panels — a deliberate attempt to hide the drugs from detection. Police recovered 25 soap boxes packed with heroin, with the total haul weighing approximately 350 grams.

Two individuals were taken into custody in connection with the case. Both are from Churachandpur and have been identified as Lamminthang Haokip and Ginkglholal Haokip.

The case is currently under investigation.