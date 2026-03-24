Guwahati Youth Arrested With 39 Grams of Heroin in Khanapara

A 22-year-old youth has been arrested by Basistha Police after he was found carrying suspected heroin during an operation in the Khanapara area of Guwahati.

The accused has been identified as Bishal Bhujel alias Rahul, a resident of Hastinapur, 9 Mile. Police intercepted him during the operation and recovered 29 vials of heroin weighing approximately 39 grams from his possession. A mobile phone was also seized at the time of arrest.

The accused was taken into custody and legal proceedings have been initiated. Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and determine whether he is linked to a wider drug supply network.

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