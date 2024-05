Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An operation carried out by STF at Swadesh Nagar in Khanapara under the jurisdiction of the Basistha Police Station led to the apprehension of two individuals along with the seizure of 37 vials containing 49 grams of suspected heroin, among other items. This operation was led by Inspector Kapil Pathak.

