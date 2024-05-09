Assam: Police Arrest Two Suspected Drug Peddlers with Significant Heroin Haul in Boko

GUWAHATI: In an operation the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police aimed at thwarting drug trafficking. They successfully apprehended two suspects in Boko, Kamrup Assam. Their operation unfolded approximately 50 kilometers away from the state capital, Guwahati. This operation resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin. The alleged perpetrators were also arrested.

The arrests followed diligent surveillance and intelligence gathering. This was conducted by law enforcement agencies. Specific inputs led to the STF intercepting suspects' vehicle. This led to their apprehension. After a comprehensive search of the vehicle officers discovered 30 packets of suspected heroin. These were tactfully concealed within the steering console.

Seized contraband weighed nearly 420 grams. It holds an estimated street value of more than Rs 3 crore. This highlights the magnitude of illicit trade thwarted by the authorities. Arrested individuals were identified as Kabel Uddin (33) and Sabur Ali (52). They both hail from the Goroimari area of Barpeta. Law enforcement officials promptly took these individuals into custody.

Police seized the illicit drugs and a vehicle. The vehicle was used for transportation. This seizure represents a considerable blow to the local drug trade. Investigations into this issue remain underway. Authorities continue to chase leads avidly. Their intent is to reveal the entirety of the operation. They also seek to pinpoint potential accomplices.

This victorious endeavor emphasizes law enforcement's resolve. They are dedicated to battling the looming threat of drug trafficking in Assam. Notably drug-related felonies impose a considerable risk to public health and safety. Therefore, such active measures are pivotal. They are crucial in protecting communities from the damaging consequence of drug diffusion.

Authorities have urged public vigilance and asked the public to collaborate with law enforcement to counter drug trafficking. Citizens and authorities can work together. Thus they can contribute to establishing a more secure and drug-free environment. The environment will benefit all dwellers of Assam.