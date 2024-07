Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Based on input, a team of STF led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out an operation at Notbama in the Sijubari Mazar area under the Hatigaon Police Station and apprehended a woman drug peddler. During the operation, the team seized 13 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 150.5 grams. One mobile handset and cash were also seized from the arrested female peddler.

