STF, Assam arrested 5 peddlers with heroin in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A raid was conducted at the 2 No. Railway Gate under Panbazar Police Station by STF, Assam, on Thursday morning and recovered 49 vials containing suspected heroin with a total weight of 69.5 grams, Rs. 650 in cash, and a mobile phone.

The STF arrested three peddlers after recovering the narcotics from their possession. The three are Ravi Mishra, aged 35, from Kumarpara, Narayan Nagar, under Bharalumukh Police Station;

Dipak Mishra, aged 21 years, from 2 No. Railway Gate under Panbazar Police Station; and Jintu Saikia, aged 19 years, from Lakhtokia under Panbazar Police Station.

Another STF team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out an operation at Beharbari on Thursday, resulting in the apprehension of two individuals. The team seized 57 vials containing 82 grams of heroin, along with other articles.

