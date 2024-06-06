Assam: Cachar Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 8.5 Crore

GUWAHATI: In significant crackdown on drug trafficking Cachar Police in Assam successfully conducted a major drug bust. They seized illicit substances valued at Rs 8.5 crore in international market. The operation, hailed as triumph in ongoing battle against narcotics. It was praised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The bust took place following precise intelligence inputs. This led police to apprehend an individual. The individual possessed a substantial quantity of suspected heroin. The anti-narcotic operation resulted in seizure of 139 soap cases. Each case was meticulously inspected by authorities. Upon examination the soap cases contained approximately 1.7 kilograms of substance believed to be heroin.

Chief Minister Sarma took to social media platform X. He commended the efforts of Cachar Police. He wrote. "DRUG BUST AT DHOLAIKHAL WORTH ₹8.5 CR! 139 soap cases with suspected heroin weighing 1.700 kg were seized by @cacharpolice based on their strong intel network. Well done @assampolice."

Cachar Police's operation underscores critical role of intelligence gathering and swift action in tackling drug-related crimes. Officials emphasized importance of their intelligence network. It was instrumental in identifying and intercepting contraband. The meticulous planning and execution of the operation highlight dedication and effectiveness. The law enforcement agencies in Assam were crucial.

The seized narcotics estimated to be worth Rs 8.5 crore. Reflects significant impact. Of the operation on disrupting illegal drug trade. Such efforts are crucial. They curb proliferation of narcotics and ensure safety and well-being of community. The successful bust is a testament to ongoing commitment of Assam Police in fighting the drug menace. It plagues region.

The Chief Minister’s public commendation serves as recognition of police's hard work. Also as a morale booster for law enforcement officers are engaged in similar operations across state reinforces message. Diligent efforts and strategic planning are vital in fight against illegal drugs.

This latest operation is part of broader strategy by Assam government. Police seek to intensify crackdown on narcotics. They aim to dismantle drug networks. Also bring offenders to justice. As state continues anti-narcotic campaigns success at Dholai Khal stands as significant victory. In the larger battle against drug trafficking, this success is notable.