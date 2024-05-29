STF, Assam arrested drug peddlers from Manipur

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: STF, Assam, under the leadership of Kalyan Pathak, carried out an operation in the early hours of Tuesday and apprehended a total of four narcotics peddlers from Manipur. Out of the four, one was female, while the second was a minor. A total of 14 soap boxes containing 196 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession.

Zeenatun Nisha, aged 53 years, was Haoreibi Makha Leikai under the Lilong police station in Thounbal district; Abdul Barik, aged 46 years, was Santhal under the Mayang Imphal police station in Kakching district; and Aza Khan, aged 35 years, was Hangul under the Mayang Imphal police station in Kakching in Manipur. The fourth person was a minor. Necessary legal action has been initiated against them.

Also Read: Narcotics peddler arrested by Guwahati Police in city (sentinelassam.com)