STF Assam arrests 2 peddlers in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: STF Assam carried out an operation in Room Number 207 of Hotel Bijita in Paltan Bazar of Guwahati, leading to the arrest of two peddlers named N Sanjit from Yairipok under the Imphal Police Station and Bn Isauddin of Mayang Imphal under the Imphal Police Station. The operation was led by Additional SP STF Kalyan Pathak and led to the recovery of 15 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 210 gm (without cover). The necessary legal action has been initiated.

